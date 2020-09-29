Letter: Pima County Supervisory District 4

If you are voting in Pima County Supervisory District 4, you will be making a choice between Steve Christy and Steve Diamond. The League of Women Voters held a debate between these two gentlemen September 26, 2020, and the differences were clear on many issues.
Mr. Christy strongly favors the business community, and Mr. Diamond believes in helping people and business. Christy doesn’t think climate change is significant, whereas Diamond agrees with the scientific viewpoint it is. Christy believes personal responsibility should drive mask wearing. Diamond thinks the public good should influence how we respond.
I, for one, am voting for Steve Diamond because his values align with mine, and I think it’s time we have a different direction for District 4.
You can view the debate on the website of LWV of Greater Tucson.
Nancy Anacker, Green Valley
Nancy Anacker
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!