Letter: Pima County Treasurer

Democrat Brian Bickel is a top notch choice for County Treasurer offering experience and solid public service. I will be down right pleased to vote Bickel who serves without pay or benefits as Chair Pima County Election Integrity Commission. Giving Bickel unique insight into County Government.
Experienced handling public funds as treasurer of the Foothills Clusters Home Owners Association, plus the treasurer of Legislative District 9 Democrats a state mandated organization of elected precinct committee persons.
As the Pima County Treasurer, Bickel has stated he will work diligently to bring clarity, transparency and fiscal responsibility to the office.
Best of all I am voting for Brian Bickel having seen first-hand over several years the results and benefits of his work in the public interest.
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side
