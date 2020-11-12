Letter: Pima County Voting Request

RE: “Use of Sharpie pens on Ariz. Ballots was OK, AG now says”
In this article, Attorney Alexander Kolodin suggests that voters who show up at polling places have a right to feed their ballots into voting machines to verify that their votes are being tallied.
In Pima County, broken down polling place voting machines have been replaced by metal boxes with mail slots, leaving the voter no opportunity to verify that their vote has been counted or, in the event of a kickback, to request a new ballot. I have confirmed this with Pima County Elections. This certainly does not instill a sense of confidence in the process.
It is too late for this election, but I am writing with the hope that changes will be made for future elections so voters who choose to vote at the polls in Pima County will again be able to verify that their vote has been counted before leaving the poll.
Elisabeth Klingler
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
