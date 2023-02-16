Your article "UA urged to take report seriously" regarding the tragic murder of Tom Meixner casts a lot of blame on UA's safety practices. But you barely criticize the Pima County District Attorney's failure to take action against Murad Dervish. The DA's office could have prevented this tragedy. All we are told is that they "didn't have enough evidence." The DA's office needs to be transparent about their actions, and they haven't been. Didn't they search records and identify Dervish's prior criminal record? Didn't they know he had made similar threats at other universities? What "evidence" did they lack, and why didn't they tell UA security what they needed to put Dervish in jail? The DA's office is getting a pass on its handling of this matter. The Star needs to dig deeper into why it failed to prevent this senseless loss of life. And for the people of Pima County to know whether or not the DA is protecting us.