Letter: Pima/FEMA Vaccination Site

I can't help but speculate that Governor Ducey's and Dr. Christ's initial refusal to allow FEMA to set up a center in
Pima County is yet another Republican, partisan kick in the teeth to a heavily Democratic County. The CDC provided over $400 million to the Arizona's counties to manage COVID-19 testing costs. Pima should have received about $14 million from this CDC fund but has never been reimbursed the $7.6 million dollars it has spent on testing. Dr. Christ has accused of the county's "inability to financially sustain other COVID-19 related health activities they have chosen to undertake and have billed the state for unapproved costs". This outrageous, arrogant, political ploy is jeopardizing people's lives. Shame on Ducey and Christ!
Judy Bullington
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.