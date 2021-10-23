Letter: Pima JTED Thanks Rotary Club of Tucson & Community

On behalf of the Pima JTED Staff and Governing Board, as well as our thousands of students, we would like to thank the Rotary Club of Tucson in selecting Pima JTED as their 2021 Centennial Grant recipient and the thousands of community members who attended last Saturday's wildly successful Car Show. It was wonderful to witness the community support and enthusiasm. We are profoundly grateful to the Rotary Club of Tucson members and sponsors who continue to make a difference in our community. Funds granted to Pima JTED will be used to enhance our numerous life-changing programs that offer industry certifications and/or professional licenses. The Pima JTED is a public school district that offers premier, tuition-free career and technical programs to high school students from public, private, home and charter schools.
Signed, Bob Schlanger, Pima JTED Governing Board Chair and Kathy Prather, Pima JTED Superintendent/CEO
