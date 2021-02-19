 Skip to main content
Letter: Pima JTED
Letter: Pima JTED

Re: the Feb. 5 article "JTED becoming home to 100,000 success stories in various careers."

Thank you, Superintendent Prather, for the update on Pima County JTED. Students who complete a career and technical education program are equipped with workplace skills that will benefit them for a lifetime. The technical skills learned can take them directly to employment or help them on their path through higher education. Thank you to the voters for approving this JTED!

As Pima JTED grew, the Pima JTED Foundation was formed to support and assist the students and staff. For students, the Foundation provides needed financial assistance for required equipment and uniforms, leadership training, needed financial assistance for UofA tuition for Engineering and Bioscience, scholarships for higher education or workplace awards for students going directly to work. For teachers, the Foundation provides summer externships in business to update skills, mini-grants for classroom instruction, and workshops for counselors.

Please visit the Foundation website at PimaJTED.foundation for more information about the opportunities the Foundation offers and how to offer support.

Brenda Marietti, Foundation President Diane Murphy, Foundation Vice-President

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

