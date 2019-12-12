It's amazing to read that Chuck Huckleberry cannot and will not recommend future Operation Stone garden grant's. The grant has been used for Sheriff's department employees for overtime payment's. For a man that got a $8000 raise in 2017 and makes about $326,865 according to county records he complaining about a bad deal for taxpayers. The Pima County Administrator, Board of Supervisors Bronson,Elias and Valdez should worry about Pima County residents public safety instead of $200,000 for asylum seekers. We are Pima county taxpayers and we all don't live in the Tucson city limits, I a taxpayer would rather pay our men and women of the Sheriff's Department protect our Pima County residents. It's about the safety and security of our residents. Our County Administrator and Board of Supervisors should keep in mind who protects them , I know I do the Sheriff's Department. Henry Ochoa West Side
Henry Ochoa
Three Points
