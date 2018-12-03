Re: the Dec. 1 letter to the editor "Don't blame voters for road plan's failure."
The writer contends the 56 percent of Pima voters who rejected the county road bond proposal are blameless. Rather, the culprit was a poorly crafted and shortsighted plan. I wonder if these voters, who apparently scrutinized the merits of the proposal, also comprised some of the 77-plus percent who chose to retain county judge Catherine M. Woods in 2014. She being one of only two jurists in the last 10 years not recommended for retention by the Arizona Judicial Performance Review Committee.
Tom Hansen
Northwest side
