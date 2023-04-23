The developer wants to maximize profit and neighborhoods want retention of existing CR-1 zoning: These are positions with no solution. Pima County should purchase (at current zoning) the northern land identified for apartments with a combination of funds from the flood-prone lands acquisition program and an in-kind donation from the developer for tax benefits. The neighborhood agrees to accept a larger number of single-family homes than the existing CR-1 zoning would allow. Some of the land acquired by Pima County could become a recreation center and the existing building adaptively reused. Amenities could include pickleball courts, an exercise trail course, and an accessible walking trail; putting greens and chipping areas could be reinstated with water harvesting. The remaining land could be developed for low income housing; costs to improve Rudasill Road would not be necessary. The recreation facilities would be beneficial to existing and future residents in the area.
Ken Scoville
Foothills
