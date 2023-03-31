Please run an opinion piece on the merits of the Pima Wash zoning. Contrary to Mr. Kiley’s opinion column, the Quail Canyon proposal is an ideal infill project for the area and will undo much of the damage the former golf course has left in its wake. More people are moving to Tucson and our options are to do smart, well vetted (by the excellent work of Pima County Flood Control and Zoning Departments) infill projects like this one, or to continue to knock down the virgin desert around us. While I appreciate Mr. Kiley’s ardor, it is misplaced. The Riparian area he speaks of is full of invasive species harmful to the desert flora and fauna we love and will be remediated with native species. The traffic increase has been thoroughly vetted and passed national standards. Sometimes leaving things the way they are is antithetical to restoring the Desert. Support the zoning change request.