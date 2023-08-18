I am a snowbird. My permanent residence is in Pinal County. I just received a notice from Pinal County Recorder Dana Lewis telling me that USPS had informed Pinal County that my residence has changed. Thus, my registration status may be changed to “inactive” 35 days after the mailing date. My change of address with USPS says “temporary”. Pinal’s notice offers a form to change my address to a non-Pinal one, but no form with which to affirm my permanent Pinal residence. In order to affirm my residence, I am required to call the Pinal Recorder’s office. I have two concerns: 1) how many snowbirds like myself will miss this form and/or not see that they need to actually call the Pinal Recorder?; 2) ARS 16-166 states that the Recorder must provide a return form or an internet address with which to verify a resident’s status. Pinal’s form offers neither of these. Why not? And why now?