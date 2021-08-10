 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Piss and Moan Then Whine or Sue
View Comments

Letter: Piss and Moan Then Whine or Sue

  • Comments

We have seen our country turn into nothing but a bunch of complainers. Take a look at parents who refuse to put masks on their school children; not saying anything about the uptick of Covid cases that follow. Do they need instruction on “connect the dots?” How inept are these people? I’m sorry, folks, but you can’t have it both ways. This variant is nasty. Then, of course, you have the unfortunate people whose loved one is hooked up to Lord knows how many pieces of equipment in the ICU. Their regret is that they didn’t get the shot. It’s not like there were any PSAs out there pushing for vaccinations! Come on people, get your head out from where it is and put it back on your neck. You’re not that stupid….or are you? God gave you a brain, use it!

Maureen Gagliardi

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: School Opening

I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the TUSD Board for defying our Infector In Chief Governor Ducey's orders to not mandate masks fo…

Local-issues

Letter: Masks, Yes or No?

I would like to say in the wake of all this Mask Mandate Debate: Wake up, people. We are not debating the right to a dress code. This is a nat…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News