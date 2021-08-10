Letter: Piss and Moan Then Whine or Sue

We have seen our country turn into nothing but a bunch of complainers. Take a look at parents who refuse to put masks on their school children; not saying anything about the uptick of Covid cases that follow. Do they need instruction on “connect the dots?” How inept are these people? I’m sorry, folks, but you can’t have it both ways. This variant is nasty. Then, of course, you have the unfortunate people whose loved one is hooked up to Lord knows how many pieces of equipment in the ICU. Their regret is that they didn’t get the shot. It’s not like there were any PSAs out there pushing for vaccinations! Come on people, get your head out from where it is and put it back on your neck. You’re not that stupid….or are you? God gave you a brain, use it!
Maureen Gagliardi
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.