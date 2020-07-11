Letter: Plan to re-open UA campus

Re: the July 7 article "Why I support UA President Robbins' campus plan.'
Having just read Fred Duval's cheer leader opinion piece in praise of President Robbins' campus plan, a couple observations come to mind.
1. Starting with the second sentence, the word unanticipated, and later, unbudgeted costs take the lead as arguments in support of the campus opening (featuring fewer teachers, larger classes, and in-person instruction). It was hard to keep the tears back as I read of erosion of out of state and country tuition, loss of event income, and loss of "massive fall sports gate proceeds." (see: salaries for admin and coaching staff)
2. Nowhere in the piece is mention of care and safety for UA students and staff. ASU and NAU both have comprehensive plans for online reopening and a wait-and-see plan for classrooms. The UA safety plan, as mentioned in a previous opinion piece by the head of the Arizona Board of Regents? Two masks for each student and staff member.
I'm astounded.
Kathleen Edelman
West side
