Letter: Plan to re-open UA campus
View Comments

Letter: Plan to re-open UA campus

Re: the July 7 article "Why I support UA President Robbins' campus plan.'

Having just read Fred Duval's cheer leader opinion piece in praise of President Robbins' campus plan, a couple observations come to mind.

1. Starting with the second sentence, the word unanticipated, and later, unbudgeted costs take the lead as arguments in support of the campus opening (featuring fewer teachers, larger classes, and in-person instruction). It was hard to keep the tears back as I read of erosion of out of state and country tuition, loss of event income, and loss of "massive fall sports gate proceeds." (see: salaries for admin and coaching staff)

2. Nowhere in the piece is mention of care and safety for UA students and staff. ASU and NAU both have comprehensive plans for online reopening and a wait-and-see plan for classrooms. The UA safety plan, as mentioned in a previous opinion piece by the head of the Arizona Board of Regents? Two masks for each student and staff member.

I'm astounded.

Kathleen Edelman

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Local-issues

Letter: Bighorn Fire

Please, enough with the obsequious fawning over the "brave" firefighters whose working philosophy seems to be, "We need to burn this forest do…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News