Although more downtown hotel rooms are welcome news for the city, the question becomes how to fill them? The annual gem show, tourists and a few business people will not do the trick. This comes back to inadequate city leadership and a narrowly focused citizenry that refuses to see the city as anything more than the "Old Pueblo." This small town mentality continues to hold the city in a 1950s time warp as exemplified by government leaders seemingly paranoia in constructing true high-rises downtown.
Plans to refurbish bathrooms at the convention center/theatre complex and splashing a few coats of paint will prove hardly adequate to draw major groups and attractions. After all "lipstick on a pig" is still a pig. The solution, tear down ( or modernize and greatly expand) the convention complex and build a center to compete with any city and attract people all year long. Government (and private) leadership, vision and most of all action can lead Tucson to be the world-class destination it deserves.
Robert Joyner
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.