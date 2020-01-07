Letter: Plastic Pumpkins for Javelina

Recently a Nextdoor poster showed an image of a javelina playing with a small pumpkin in their yard. The poster did not want get caught feeding wildlife, which is illegal per AZG&F, so they recently changed the text from a pumpkin to ‘plastic’ pumpkin. Our planet is drowning in plastic. Our oceans and critters are dying because of our plastic pollution which some animals interpret as food.
A ‘plastic’ pumpkin is indeed much more serious than a real pumpkin. Should the poor javelina decide to chew on a plastic pumpkin and ingest any plastic it can be potentially fatal.
Curious that a few years ago Mark Hart of AZG&F sent out a Halloween press release: “They suggest displaying pumpkins out of an animal's reach or indoors near a window where passersby can still see them. Ceramic or plastic decorations can also be an alternative option.”
It is no wonder the Nextdoor poster thought a plastic pumpkin was OK. It is not. It can be lethal.
CAUSE NO HARM
Douglas Everett
Foothills
