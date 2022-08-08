 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Plastic Recycling Prohram

Re: the July 27 article "Kozachik sets up plastic recycling program."

In a recent AZ Daily Star there was an article about an innovative plastic recycling program. It was mentioned that Tucson paid the company that processes the City's recyclables over $314,000 for contamination fees in fiscal year 2021.

This is absolutely unacceptable and unnecessary for a city that has been recycling for decades and residents still don't know that lawn clippings, plastic bags , dirty diapers and leftover food are not recyclable.

How much more education do we need on this subject to get it right?

Marsha Ubick

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

