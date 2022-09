On Saturday 9/10/22 I took plastic for recycling to the office on 1st near Speedway ad Country Club and there was no place to put it. So I took it to the police station on 22nd and Alvernon, and although the signs on the bins included plastic, the place was a mess with overflowing cardboard and trash that didn't look like it had been picked up in a long time. Help! I want to contribute.