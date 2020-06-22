Letter: Playing pandemic politics

In AZ, a spike in COVID-19 cases has resulted in our Republican governor taking NO ACTION. Instead the governor is encouraging local governmentsto take action.
Republican governors are normally quick to mandate state wide legislation in cases involving gun rights, gay rights ... heck we even have a GOP-created law saying no city can legislate against the use of plastic bags! Yep, that's how tough and IN CONTROL our Republican governor is on the important issues!
But with COVID-19?
They want to avoid blame, so they pass the buck to the Democratic-controlled cities hoping that Democrats, following good science, can actually stop the spike.
But of course, that will bring howls of protest from the militia men, Boogaloo Bois, Oath-Breakers, nut jobs and Trump supporters, and the governor wants to be ready to blame Democrats at the earliest opportunity, because he knows that Trump will back him on this issue.
Yes, that's the kind of politics we're playing in this pandemic.
Geoffrey Baker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
