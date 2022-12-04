Letter: Plea For Kindness

How many of you out there just do not want to listen to local political news anymore--or you're heart sickened by what you hear--regardless of your party affiliation? You're so angry at Kari Lake or Mark Kelly or maga election deniers or progressive democrats that you just want to scream. Is that you?

Take heart, you're not alone. But these same folks that you hate could be your friendly cashier at Costco, a waiter at El Charro or a golfer that was sent to join you. That list of people encounters is endless. Their political stance could be one you cannot abide. The guy that cut you off in traffic could easily believe the same way as you do. Sure we wear "uniforms" that often show our beliefs, but generally we're all just trying to get by, love our loved ones and work hard to make a living.