Letter: Plea to Tucson voters
If you haven't already voted - PLEASE do NOT vote for Martha McSally. Our GOP Senator has refused to meet with constituents (remember our attempts to get her to town halls?). I once waited in her office for an hour before giving up. Her only public appearances are photo ops in front of Trump's wall.

Then, she betrayed us by taking an $800,000 bribe to vote against pre-existing conditions (something we will ALL have eventually). Even worse: she continues to lie about it. Martha has dishonored Senator McCain't seat - lied about Mark Kelly - and, NOW, disgraced the United States Air Force by donning that silly flight suit.

Tucsonans want actual representatives Martha - not money-grubbing liars.

Karen Christian

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

