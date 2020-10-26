Letter: Plea to Tucson voters

If you haven't already voted - PLEASE do NOT vote for Martha McSally. Our GOP Senator has refused to meet with constituents (remember our attempts to get her to town halls?). I once waited in her office for an hour before giving up. Her only public appearances are photo ops in front of Trump's wall.
Then, she betrayed us by taking an $800,000 bribe to vote against pre-existing conditions (something we will ALL have eventually). Even worse: she continues to lie about it. Martha has dishonored Senator McCain't seat - lied about Mark Kelly - and, NOW, disgraced the United States Air Force by donning that silly flight suit.
Tucsonans want actual representatives Martha - not money-grubbing liars.
Karen Christian
Vail
