Letter: Please bring back all the comics and both crossword puzzles!

I'm another reader sorely disappointed on discovering drastic cuts on the comics pages! Some of the best strips gone, while some trite ones took their places. Adding insult to injury, this was done without prior consultation or warning. You even dropped an Arizona local, "The Family Circus!"

You say they are online. But why? It's tradition to read the comics with breakfast. Plus, it starts the day on a light note, before plowing through the heavier news of the day. Further, the new crossword puzzle is rather dumbed-down from the previous two (not to mention, I always timed myself with the time given with the top one. Also, of all days that I wasn't able to complete a few words, I eagerly awaited Tuesday's solution, only to have it replaced with another!)