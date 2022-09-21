Letter: Please Bring back all the Comics

As someone who has subscribed to the Daily Star for many, many years and enjoyed just about all the news sections, though not a sports fan, it was alarming to open the paper several issues ago and discover the two pages of comics were gone. Its difficult to believe that they were eliminated to please the majority of your readers. Surely if you eliminated pictures of Trump playing golf or MItch McConnell yapping about something, you would have room for all the comics. The only picture most of us would like to see of Trump is in handcuffs and leg chains being led to jail as we all would be if we, the average American, committed the crimes that he has. The comics remind us that there is light out there and some humour to to be found. Please reconsider your decision to eliminate most of the comics.