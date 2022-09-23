Letter: Please Bring them Back!

I am in my 6th decade and have had a ritual of reading the morning paper, starting with the comics, for my entire reading life. One of the most delightful perks of moving to southern Arizona last year was the Star's comics and puzzles; it was the best version I have ever seen, across three states and two countries. I am so pained by the new format that I am having trouble justifying the monthly delivery cost, which was a bit much before but I considered it worth it. The change seems so petty, so trivial, clearly a seriously cheap batch of content. It should be combined with cutting the delivery cost in half, or it has sadly become not worth it.