 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Please Bring them Back!

  • Comments

I am in my 6th decade and have had a ritual of reading the morning paper, starting with the comics, for my entire reading life. One of the most delightful perks of moving to southern Arizona last year was the Star's comics and puzzles; it was the best version I have ever seen, across three states and two countries. I am so pained by the new format that I am having trouble justifying the monthly delivery cost, which was a bit much before but I considered it worth it. The change seems so petty, so trivial, clearly a seriously cheap batch of content. It should be combined with cutting the delivery cost in half, or it has sadly become not worth it.

Scott Stewart

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hobbs vs Lake

Only in the bizarro world of the Left does Katie Hobbs become a hero for refusing to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, who was sued successfully for ra…

Letter: Katie Hobbs is Right!

Thank you, Katie Hobbs, for pointing out the elephant in the room. Televised political debates have become circuses with inept ringmasters. Th…

Letter: Lee Enterprises

75 daily newspapers across the land (26 states) have deleted numerous features several weeks ago, notably popular comic strips and puzzles res…

Letter: When a poll is not a poll

On September 8, 2022, I received a call from caller ID "CMS Polling." As a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Amer…

Letter: Debate

I think Katie Hobbs is smart to not “debate” Kari Lake. As the old saying goes: “Never Wrestle with a Pig. You Both Get Dirty and the Pig Likes It.”

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News