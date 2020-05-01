Letter: Please continue shelter in place

I’m a fourth grader at Harelson Elementary School. I think the coronavirus will spread if we open up the state too soon. First we need to know how to open up the state properly. Second, we don’t have enough tests to know who has the corona virus. In addition, health care workers are working 24-7 and they deserve a break. I don’t like being home schooled and I miss playing soccer with my friends, but if we open up too soon more people will get the corona virus and then it will it will start all over again.
James Carter Jones
Foothills
