Letter: Please don't make public health a fight
"Governor backs down, allows Tucson, other locales to mandate mask-wearing." This is the headline I am reading as the governor is making a great decision to allow mayors of Arizona to institute their own mask wearing policies. Please do not increase the combativeness of public health issues by using wording like "Governor backs down." We need to encourage good decisions as a state and NOT create an environment where there are winners and losers in the public health policy debate. Thanks for all the hard work on keeping us up to date on COVID-19!

Scott Zawilski

Foothills

