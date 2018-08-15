Wildlife killing contests are still taking place in our state, now - in 2018. There’s a coyote killing contest coming up November 17 -18 in the Safford area. The goal for participants is to kill the most coyotes they can during those two days. Participants need to document their kills with pictures as verification. The “winners” compete for trophy buckles, rifles, cash, and of course, the “prestige” that comes from killing vulnerable wildlife.
Killing vital native carnivores like coyotes, bobcats, foxes, mountain lions, or other species in wildlife killing contests is cruel, pointless, and ineffective.
What are we teaching our children by allowing these “killings” of innocent creatures in such a heinous manner? Living ethically and compassionately means understanding that our actions have consequences. Please be a conscientious voice for wildlife. Contact your state and local officials and let them know that you oppose these cruel wildlife killing contests.
Kate Scott
Director, Madrean Archipelago Wildlife Center
