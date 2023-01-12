Letter: please help me understand

I would like to thank Arizona Daily Star for the detailed report on what I will have to do to as water shortage becomes more critical. Could they also explain, to this uninformed senior, the program implemented by our enlightened civic leaders using my tax dollars to offer incentives to bring in more industry, keep the construction companies busy by approving plans to construct bigger and better housing developments, and encourage more mining operations. What am I missing?
Fil Ficks
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.