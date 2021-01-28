Letter: Please help us

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema recently announced her opposition to changing the filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate. This loophole allows a minority of U.S Senators to block legislation. Per the COVID Tracking project, on average, in Arizona, over 130 of us have died from Covid-19 every day for the past week. At that same time, about 7,000 of us have tested positive for Covid-19 every day. Some of us will die. We are in a crisis, and we desperately need help from the federal government, which can only come through legislation. Yet if some senators decide to block that legislation—something Sen. Sinema thinks they should be able to do—that help will not come, and more people will die. I call on Sen. Sinema to reconsider her position on this rule and do the right thing for the people of Arizona. Otherwise, more of us will join the ranks of the dead.
Caleb Hayter
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.