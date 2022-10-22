 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Please look at Gina, Amy, and Amy for the 2022 Catalina Foothills School District Directors Election

Editors,

Having lived in Tucson for 31 years I’m proud of Gina Mehmert, Amy Krauss, and Amy Bhola, candidates for the CFSD Board. I can attest to their being extremely knowledgeable about CFSD, and our #1 ranking in Arizona!!

They also are up on numbers of voucher programs, open-enrollments, and programs to encourage students from 31+ ZIPcodes to attend CFSD. These ladies are laser focused on ensuring education is the top priority, and adding classrooms to allow a great teacher to student ratio. They focus on students, teachers, schools, and the future.

Their collective experience shows in everything they do in support for education, teachers, and students. I hope that anyone in the District will take the time to examine the options, and go with the proven choices.

Ehud

Ehud Gavron

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

