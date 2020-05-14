Letter: Please print the trend

I appreciate the daily graphic on the Tucson and Region page, "COVID-19 in Arizona" that shows the number of cases by county each day and related data. However, understanding the evolution of the virus in our locality, and making decisions for ourselves and our workplaces, requires a view of the daily and weekly trend. Please print us a daily graphic showing statistics on COVID-19 cases and deaths over at least a 14-day period. And let's remember that a steady decrease in these numbers over time is only one of the conditions that public health experts recommend must be met before it is safe to relax protective measures. In fact, there are numerous new protocols and resources that must be in place before we even think about resuming social contact as we were previously accustomed, in order to protect ourselves and our community from the risk of further harm.
Monica Mueller
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!