Wiley Miller’s daily comic strip in the Star is intelligent, thought-provoking, always artful, usually wryly amusing and sometimes downright funny. I can’t say the same for many of the comics the Star prints and readers must periodically vote upon. I recognize our world is increasingly more crass, yes, more vulgar than it used to be. As other letter writers have pointed out, the offending comic of Feb. 10 is apparently a first for Miller, for which he has apologized. To your question, Ms. Spitz, does dropping a popular comic strip “fit the crime”? Does banning books and discussions of controversial topics in classrooms protect our children? Or does interactive parental oversight better arm them with critical thinking skills, even about the behavior of government leaders. So please get over being offended at Miller and keep “Non Sequitur.”
Mary Naig
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.