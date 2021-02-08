 Skip to main content
Letter: Please save the heart of Reid Park
Letter: Please save the heart of Reid Park

My memories of Barnum Hill stretch far back. I can hear my months-old son giggling as we laid on the grass underneath the trees, watched the ducks, enjoyed a picnic. I can see my dog’s big, goofy smile as we climbed the hill, wound our way around the south duck pond, and back up the hill over and over again. I can remember get-togethers with friends and solo moments of quiet and relaxation in those same spots.

It's heartbreaking to think that this free, public space will be torn down to make way for a zoo expansion. I love the zoo, but the Heart of Reid Park is for everyone, not just those who can afford to get in. Parks are indispensable. They provide solace to so many, improve the quality of life, connect us to nature, and provide endless opportunities to build memories. It would be devastating to lose Barnum Hill in the name of expansion.

Holly Schaffer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

