Letter: please stay home
This letter is addressed to the couple that I witnessed at the Albertson's grocery store near Silverbell and Speedway at eleven p.m. on the evening of March 14th. Which part of "stay home if you are sick" did you not understand? You chose to bring your sick elementary school daughter to the store with you. She was quite sick, and as a child will do, she was forgetting to cover her coughs. There were two of you; couldn't one of you have stayed home with your sick daughter? Was it really necessary to bring her with you? Did you really have to allow her to spray the air with her coughs? Could you consider other people, and the warnings and advice of experts? Please stay home if you are sick.

Eric Yetman

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

