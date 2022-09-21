 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Please stop publishing letters from people who want the comics and puzzles back

Many of your readers must really appreciate the comics and puzzles in your newspaper. I am always most interested in your opinion pages and, especially, love to read the letters to the editor. However, you have recently started publishing many LTEs asking YOU to return to your previous format for comics and puzzles. As a reader of the opinion pages, how many more days are you going to publish multiple letters on this topic which have absolutely nothing to do with opinions of interest to readers. What the heck can I do about your comics and puzzles? These letters are feedback for you, the newspaper staff, not readers of opinion pages! Please stop publishing them. I “get” the message. Do you?

Peggy Hendrickson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

