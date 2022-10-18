Letter: Please Vote No

The Arizona Legislature’s inclination toward deviousness is reflected in Nov. 8 ballot propositions.

Propositions 128, 129 and 132 would enable the Legislature to reverse laws passed by the voters (eliminating the voter-approved 1998 Voter Protection Act), limit voters’ ability to create new laws involving complex issues (think water and the environment) and require initiatives to receive 60% of the vote to pass, instead of the current 50% (eliminating majority rule).

Proposition 130 is being sold as helping veterans and those who have lost a spouse (on the face of it a good thing, if that’s all it did), but the effect is to grant multi-million-dollar tax breaks to special commercial interests.

Proposition 131, creating the wasteful and redundant position of Lieutenant Governor, has been rejected multiple times by voters.

Proposition 309 purports to require voter ID, something that already is required. This is simply a voter-suppression measure that would make it harder to vote.

Stephen Yozwiak

Northwest side