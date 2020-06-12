Letter: Please wear masks and distance when visiting tourist destinatations
Letter: Please wear masks and distance when visiting tourist destinatations

I'm writing in response to the article titled "Escape Coronavirus Cabin Fever With These Arizona Summer Trips" that appeared in the Star's Caliente on June 11. Communities such Bisbee where my wife Judy and I live rely on tourism to survive. We are am glad tourists visit and hope they return. But if you visit you will NOT be escaping the virus. It's here as well. Please remember that Bisbee isn't just a tourist destination. Thousands live and work here - many of who are retired and/or have pre-existing medical conditions that make exposure to COVID-19 a potentially deadly possibility. We have seen an influx of tourists since the stay at home order was lifted. Most are not social distancing and very few wear masks. PLEASE, if you are going to visit, respect us, wear a mask in public and follow the other procedures public health officials recommend.

Mike Anderson

Bisbee

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

