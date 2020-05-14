Letter: Please wear your mask correctly

Please wear your mask correctly. I am a registered nurse with more than forty years experience wearing masks in the operating room. Pinch your mask at the bridge of your nose. Pull the mask firmly under your chin. If you are the rare person with a respiratory system so compromised you can't breathe while wearing a mask, you should not be out in public with or without a mask. Your mask should be on your face or off your person. A mask hanging around your neck is the equivalent of wearing a used tissue as a necklace. It is not necessary to remove your mask to talk on your phone. Your voice carries just fine through a mask. Don't think you are clever if you remove your mask as soon as you pass the checkpoint at Costco. You aren't clever. You are thoughtless, selfish and dangerous. A mask if far more comfortable than an endotrachial tube connected to a respirator. We must do what we can to protect one another.
Ina Moreno
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
