Letter: Pleased by the demise of Proposition 208

I am an Arizona independent, and I am delighted that Proposition 208 has been found unconstitutional.
I do not believe in class warfare, which is what Proposition 208 would have imposed. Class warfare is divisive in itself, and it is largely the high achievers who would have been punished by the tax surcharge.
I thank God(!) for our Governor Ducey, whose sense of fiscal responsibility has brought Arizonans tax relief while increasing teacher salaries and otherwise maintaining sound schools that among many other good things, do not teach critical race theory.
Dr. James Stewart
Foothills
