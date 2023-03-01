A recent letter to the editor was criticizing a bill that would require students to recite the pledge of allegiance. I am not surprised seeing that position as the general public today does not have a love for our country. Civics has not been taught in years by many schools, focus has been on this country's faults rather than it's accomplishments and freedoms acquired. To those who criticize the U.S. look around at other countries who persecute those who speak their mind, practice their religion. Millions are trying to enter our country as they see the freedoms we have. It is right to have students recite the pledge daily as it reminds us of who we are and how grateful we are for those who fought for our freedoms.