Letter: Plenty of free Covid testing available in Tucson
Letter: Plenty of free Covid testing available in Tucson

This morning, 8/10, I went to the Pima County web site and registered via the AZ State University Portal to sign up for a Covid test. There are three free test sites, Elle Towne Center, Kino Event Center, and Morris K. Udall Center. They are doing the less intrusive saliva tests and say results are received within 72 hours. I easily registered online and chose Elle Towne. They had Sunday, Wednesday and Fridays available. I believe one or both of the other sites test daily. Anyway, I chose Wednesday, 8/10, and was astonished to see so many open times available, with tests being administered every 10 minutes from 7am to 2pm. I have been reading some local reports and letters to the Star complaining of a lack of available Covid testing or long waiting times for the results, invariably with some political motive. Well, you can stop complaining now and go get a free timely Covid test!

Steve Denver

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

