Letter: Plight of UA Tucson Medical School

As a public health professional I am saddened to learn of the problems facing UA',s Tucson College of Medicine in retaining its accreditation status. Serious deficiencies noted by the accrediting body include problems relating to student satisfaction and various school processes. Faculty and staff must work assiduously to bring everything up to par, as we must maintain a top flight medical school to attract the best and brightest medical students to our community.
In today's managed care driven environment, medical schools must be particularly strident in addressing the human side of medicine in motivating students to always place the patient first. Indeed, in today's highly challenging practice environment faculty must be persistently proactive in inspiring their students to always give prime emphasis to the aspets side of health care.
John Newport, PhD
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.