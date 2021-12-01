 Skip to main content
Letter: Police action
Letter: Police action

Regarding Tim Steller article 11/28/21. This police incident was horrific. This officer had absolutely no reason to take these women down. I just watched the video also. This officer is a timebomb. He has no reason to be a police officer. Is this an example of "Tucson's Finest"? He should certainly not be carrying a firearm. The anger is evident. It is only a matter of time before he causes real injury (or worse) either in the line of duty or off duty. Tucson is certainly risking lawsuits now and in the future. Any injuries will be on the hands of the police administration and the City. BTW the officer was not charged, but one woman was. Unbelievable! If I, or another citizen, attacked these women we would be in jail ASAP.

Dale Hutchings

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

