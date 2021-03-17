 Skip to main content
Letter: police and lower priority calls
Letter: police and lower priority calls

I agree with the decision to release the police department from non emergency calls. However, I wish the paper had listed social service or governmental agencies citizens can reach for solutions to these other problems.

Jan Foiles

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

