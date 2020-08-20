 Skip to main content
Letter: police assistance
During this difficult time of criticism of police operations (some probably deserved) let me brighten your day with a positive post. My wife's car stalled today (Vistoso near Moore Rd - Oro Valley). The temperature was 105 - she is 88 years (young) - not a good combination. Within minutes a patrol car arrived, the Officer put her in his air conditioned car, gave her a bottle of water and helped her call me. We could not possibly be more appreciative.

It does leave me to wonder what will be the level of service (here - or anywhere) if cities actually defund and decrease

police presence I support the review and oversight of all government functions. I consider it insanity to decrease police in any community. A thankful resident Marvin Walker

Marvin Walker

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

