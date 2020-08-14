You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Police Body Cams
Letter: Police Body Cams

Recent news events have shown how important body cams are.

They're objective, transparent, and show integrity.

Why doesn't Pima County Sheriffs Dept. have them?

Does the Dept. have had no issues?

They always have excuses not to get them!

President Reagan' statement of Trust but Verify may apply.

What are they afraid of?

I feel: No Body Cams, No votes to candidates.

What does the public think?

Dan Ferrill

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

