Letter: Police bring peace in school

I am a 13 year old boy scout looking to earn my eagle. One of the requirements for a merit badge is to write to a newspaper on an issue you choose. I have chosen to write about police in schools. I think having police in schools is a good idea. They provide protection in case of disasters and shootings. They allow you to feel a certain peace in your classroom knowing they are protecting you. The police have as much as a psychological presence as they do a physical one. That peace and protection is what would make schools safer. In conclusion, I think officers are a good thing in schools to have to keep the peace.
Grant Mellen
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
