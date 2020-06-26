Letter: Police bring peace in school
View Comments

Letter: Police bring peace in school

I am a 13 year old boy scout looking to earn my eagle. One of the requirements for a merit badge is to write to a newspaper on an issue you choose. I have chosen to write about police in schools. I think having police in schools is a good idea. They provide protection in case of disasters and shootings. They allow you to feel a certain peace in your classroom knowing they are protecting you. The police have as much as a psychological presence as they do a physical one. That peace and protection is what would make schools safer. In conclusion, I think officers are a good thing in schools to have to keep the peace.

Grant Mellen

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: False safety

Gov. Ducey’s attitude seems to be, don’t worry about getting COVID-19 because we have enough hospital beds to take care of you. Do be careful …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News