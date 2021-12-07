Letter: Police Brutality shows its ugly face again!

OMG ! This video that surfaced from TPD of the shooting outside of the garden center of Lowes of the man in the wheelchair! Oh my lord!!! What have the police become? This is the most unbelievable thing i have seen ranking right up there with the shooting in the St. louis area and others. Wow!! not only the man in a wheelchair but moving away from TPD and shot in the back 9 times!!!
If there is any justice in this world, these men should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law!!!!! It does not matter if this man was a habitual criminal or not. He still is a human being and there could have been multiple ways to stop this individual without this fatal ending.
Just unbelievable!!! Totally ashamed of the actions of TPD. Firing these individuals should only be the beginning.
Mark Witkowski
Midtown
