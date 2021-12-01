 Skip to main content
Letter: Police Brutality
Letter: Police Brutality

Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout was reminiscent of the George Floyd incident, and it was quite shocking to see a man pin two women down (in very uncomfortable positions) over a parking lot disagreement. This man obviously flew off the handle over something insignificant. If he gets that angry while off-duty over something so small, I shudder to think of what he may do while on duty in a much more serious situation.

The Tucson Police department cannot condone this type of behavior and owes it to the citizens of Tucson to revoke his peace officer license. If that is all that happens to him, he will be fortunate. If I were in the victims’ shoes, I would be pressing charges and hiring an attorney.

Sarah Walker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

