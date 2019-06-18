As white, 76 year old Arizona residents, we feel gravely disturbed over the behavior of the police officers in our state’s capital. We refer to the four police who used excessive force in apprehending a family whose four year old daughter took a doll from a dollar store.
These men obviously do not have the temperaments to remain in their jobs. Their actions appeared dangerous to all Phoenix citizens. To allow them to remain as police should cause people to wonder if and why the Phoenix police department overlooks racist, out of control behavior. Their Gestapo tactics will rightfully cost Phoenix taxpayers a bundle.
Our hope is that after a swift investigation Chief Williams will fire every one of these bullies. Their behavior makes our entire state look terrible. Perhaps their pensions could be applied to the cost of the lawsuit.
April and John Hoffman
Oro Valley
